At the Playhouse

Connecticut's own The Voice winner Javier Colon returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. for an outdoor concert at Ballard Park.

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

August

Billy Elliot, Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m.

Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.

Javier Colon, Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.

Comedian Dave Attell, Sunday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.

September

Gladiator, Thursday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m.

Canceled: Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Led Zeppelin — The Song Remains the Same, Friday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2 p.m.

The Big Lebowski, Saturday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.

Malcolm X, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

American Psycho, Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

Mike Birbiglia with special guest Sam Jay — Working It Outside, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.

Gauguin in Tahiti — Paradise Lost, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Chaka Khan — 2020 Summer Gala, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Martin Sexton, Sept. 13, 4 and 8 p.m., Playhouse ballfield.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

The Color Purple, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Best in Show, Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Pink Floyd — The Wall, Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead, Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m.

King Lear National Theatre of London in HD, Sept. 20, 2 p.m.

Paul Anka — Anka Sings Sinatra, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

Just Mercy, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Memento, Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

Stop Making Sense, Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

Il Trovatore (Verdi) The Met Opera Encore in HD, Sept. 27, 2 p.m.

Sing and Write Like A Pro — Zoom Workshop, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.