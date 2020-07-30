At the Playhouse

Jakob Dylan and Tom Petty appear in the music documentary, Echo in the Canyon. Jakob Dylan and Tom Petty appear in the music documentary, Echo in the Canyon. Photo: Greenwich Entertainment Photo: Greenwich Entertainment Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close At the Playhouse 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets or more information, visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ or call 203-438-5795.

July

Echo In The Canyon, July 31, 8 p.m.

August

Don Pasquale (Donizetti), The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

The Land Before Time, Aug. 5, 2 and 7 p.m.

Shaun Cassidy, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.

Once Were Brothers — Robbie Robertson and The Band, Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m.

One Man, Two Guvnors — National Theatre in HD, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Robby Krieger & Leslie West, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Le Nozze Di Figaro — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.

Meat Loaf Presents: Bat Featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Don McLean, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Amy — Amy Winehouse Documentary, Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

The Capitol Steps, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

All My Sons — National Theatre Live in HD, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Swan Lake — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.

Postponed! Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m. (new date to be announced)

Write Your Screenplay with Katie Torpey (Zoom class), Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Hermitage — The Power of Art, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.

Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.

Toxic Monkey — Featuring Steve Lukather, Bill Evans, Will Lee, Keith Carlock & Steve Weingart, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.