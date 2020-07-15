At the Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets or more information, visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ or call 203-438-5795.

July

Colin Jost — A Very Punchable Face, July 16, 8 p.m.

The Best of the 70s, July 17, 7:30;

Mystify — Michael Hutchence, July 17, 8:30 p.m.

42nd Street, July 18, 7:30 p.m.

Ghost (30th Anniversary) — Fathom Events in HD, July 19, 4 p.m.

Comedy Graduation Showcase, July 20, 8 p.m.

The Prince of Egypt, July 22, 2 p.m.

Christine O’Leary & Friends, July 22, 8 p.m.

Frida —Viva La Vida, July 23, 7:30 p.m.

Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, July 25, 7 p.m.

Giselle — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, July 26, 2 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (40th Anniversary) — Fathom Events in HD, July 26, 7 p.m.

Comedy Graduation Showcase — Comedy & Improv Skills for Teens, July 27, 6 p.m.

Speaking Fearlessly Zoom Workshop with Ira Joe Fisher, July 27, 7:30 p.m.

Comedy Graduation Showcase, July 27, 8 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m.

Echo In The Canyon, July 31, 8 p.m.

August

Don Pasquale (Donizetti), The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

The Land Before Time, Aug. 5, 2 and 7 p.m.

Shaun Cassidy, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.

Once Were Brothers — Robbie Robertson and The Band, Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m.

One Man, Two Guvnors — National Theatre in HD, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Robby Krieger & Leslie West, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Le Nozze Di Figaro — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.

Meat Loaf Presents: Bat Featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Don McLean, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Amy — Amy Winehouse Documentary, Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

The Capitol Steps, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

All My Sons — National Theatre Live in HD, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Swan Lake — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.

Postponed! Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m. (new date to be announced)

Write Your Screenplay with Katie Torpey (Zoom class), Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Hermitage — The Power of Art, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.

Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.

Toxic Monkey — Featuring Steve Lukather, Bill Evans, Will Lee, Keith Carlock & Steve Weingart, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.