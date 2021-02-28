'Schitt's Creek,' 'Black Judas' win at bicoastal Globes

NEW YORK (AP) — With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic and a storm of criticism.
“Schitt's Creek,” which had gone unnominated in the top category every previous season at the Globes, won best comedy series for its final season. The show's Catherine O'Hara also took best actress in a comedy series. They were among many of the evening's awards to go to streaming services, which — facing scant traditional studio competition — dominated the Globes like never before.