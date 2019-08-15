Art Walk returns to Ridgefield

David Llanos will participate in Art Walk 2019, showing his works at Touch of Sedona on Main Street. David Llanos will participate in Art Walk 2019, showing his works at Touch of Sedona on Main Street. Photo: Photo By Mary Harold. Photo: Photo By Mary Harold. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Art Walk returns to Ridgefield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents its sixth annual Art Walk, when the streets of Ridgefield once again come alive with strolling art galleries. Art Walk 2019 kicks off on Friday, Aug. 23 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 8. Fifty-six artists from Ridgefield and surrounding towns in Westchester and Fairfield counties are participating, presenting paintings, prints, drawings, photography, sculpture and much more in downtown storefronts and inside stores around Ridgefield.

Art Walk 2019 includes forty-two local merchants along Main Street and Bailey and Governor Streets, plus The Marketplace at Copps Hill Common. Opening night is Friday, Aug. 23, from 5-8 p.m. when artists will be at the stores for opening receptions. Saturday, Aug. 24, is Artist Day, with many of the artists filling the sidewalks, showing their wares and demonstrating their craft.

Pam Stoddart, executive director of Ridgefield Guild of Artists and Chair of Art Walk 2019, invites everyone to Art Walk: “It’s our end of summer celebration! Come out and revel in this time of year with our local artists!” All artwork is for sale. Proceeds from sales go back to the Guild of Artists, a 501c3 non-profit organization, to help with general expenses and future programming.

Sponsors for Art Walk 2019 are: Fairfield County Bank, Books on the Common, and Sturges Brothers. Thanks to Kristin Healy and Mara Freeman for creating the Art Walk graphics, and Will Hooker for Facebook artist profiles.

Visit us at the information table in front of Town Hall on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon for directions, maps and processing sales. Maps of participating artists and stores are also available at each venue. Art Walk continues after the opening weekend festivities through Sunday, Sept. 8. After Saturday, Aug. 24, sales will be processed through the Guild by visiting us at our gallery barn at 34 Halpin Lane, calling 203-438-8863 or emailing artwalkridgefield@gmail.com. For more information, call the Guild at 203-438-8863 or visit rgoa.org. RGOA gallery hours are Wed-Sun, from noon-4 p.m.

Mary Pat Devine