Arc de Triomphe to be wrapped for posthumous work by Christo Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 3:43 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — The Arc de Triomphe has seen parades, protests and tourists galore, but never before has the war monument in Paris been wrapped in silver and blue recyclable polypropylene fabric. That's about to happen next month in a posthumous art installation designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.
“Christo has wrapped museums, parliaments as in Germany, but a monument like this? Not really. This is the first time. This is the first monument of this importance and scale that he has done,” Vladimir Yavachev, the late collaborating couple's nephew, told The Associated Press.