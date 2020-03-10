Apple Books US Bestseller List

Apple Books US Bestseller List - 03/08/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Long Range by C. J. Box - 9780525538240 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Numbers Game by Danielle Steel - 9780399179570 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Blindside by James O. Born & James Patterson - 9780316529563 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward - 9780399181900 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson - 9780385348720 - (Crown)

6. American Dirt (Oprah's Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins - 9781250209771 - (Flatiron Books)

7. House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas - 9781635574050 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare - 9781481431897 - (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Lethal Game by Christine Feehan - 9780593099773 - (Penguin Publishing Group)