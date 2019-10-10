Ang Lee has a new religion in digital. Will anyone follow?

NEW YORK (AP) — Ang Lee has found a new religion in digital filmmaking. But after brutal responses from critics, his quest to remake cinema with crystalline digital imagery and 3-D effects is finding few followers.

This weekend, Lee will release into theaters the latest result of his newfound digital faith, "Gemini Man."

It stars Will Smith as a government assassin who discovers his former mentor cloned him. Like Lee's previous film, the Iraq War veteran tale "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," ''Gemini Man" was made with a frame rate of 120 frames-per-second and in 3-D.

And like "Billy Lynn," the response from critics has been rough. Reviewers have criticized the film's uninspired storyline but critics' primary contention is with the hyper-realism of its high-frame rate.