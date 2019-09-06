An Evening on Bourbon Street featuring the Catoonah Street Jazz & Blues Society

Alzheimer’s support group

The Alzheimer’s Dementia Family Caregiver Support Group meets Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church.

For more information, call Tina, 203-438-6240; Holly, 860-918-4674; or Maria, 203-894-8241.

An Evening on Bourbon Street

The Fountain Music Concert Series presents An Evening on Bourbon Street featuring the Catoonah Street Jazz & Blues Society on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main Street.

The event features New Orleans Jazz and New Orleans-style appetizers and beverages.

Admission is $25 at the door.

Ms. President US Parent Orientation

Ms. President US Parent Orientation will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the newly renovated meeting facility on the campus of the First Congregational Church in Ridgefield.

Parents (and their daughters) are invited to learn about Ms. President US, a Ridgefield-based program that focuses on civic engagement and leadership skills for girls in fourth through eighth grades.

There will be an overview of the program and a question and answer period. All are welcome to attend, regardless of registration status; however, if you enroll by Sept 18, there is a discount. Need-based scholarship remains available.

RSVP at surveymonkey.com/r/SKY39N9.

Author talk

Author Robert O. Colangelo will be at the Ridgefield Library to discuss his book The Adam Hat Murder, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

The Adam Hat Murder is a novel based on actual events that happened in the Depression-ravaged years of the mid-thirties. The book is a well-researched story of a robbery gone terribly wrong. Robert Colangelo is a retired schoolteacher and co-founder of Max Bibo’s Delicatessen. This is his first book.

Book copies will be available for sale and signing at the event. Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Tai Chi

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) Wednesdays, starting Sept. 18, from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. Tai Chi Intermediate meets from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Classes meet for eight sessions Sept. 18, 25; Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6 and 13. A Friday morning session of Tai Chi starts Sept. 20, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., for seven sessions.

Tai Chi Exercises meets Wednesdays, Sept. 18 through Nov. 6, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. and Fridays, Sept. 20 through Nov. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. New sections of Tai Chi Exercises start Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Monday, Oct. 21, from 7:35 to 8:35 p.m. Evening classes meet at East Ridge Middle School and day classes meet at the Annex (Friday) or Ballard Community Room (Wednesday).

Class size is limited. Cost is $86 for seven sessions or $96 for eight sessions. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration is required. Cardio, Yoga, Zumba, and Pilates also are available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom dance

Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing Beginner brush up classes run Wednesdays, Sept. 18, 25; Oct., 2, 16, 23 & 30, from 8 to 9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Students will learn 3 or 4 basic steps for Swing, Foxtrot, Waltz, Cha Cha, Rumba. West Coast Swing is a contemporary-style of swing, very different from traditional swing. No partner is required. Prior students and beginners welcome. Wear leather or suede soled party shoes.

Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former amateur 10 dance champion, and a teacher for more than 20 years at the Vitti’s School of Dance in Danbury.

Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $59.

Line Dance, Zumba® and Barre-lates also start soon. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Historical society visits Lockwood-Mathews Mansion

The Ridgefield Historical Society’s collection of the journal of Miss Susie Scott, written in 1871 when she was a 15-year-old living in Manhattan will be the focus of a visit to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum on Saturday, Sept. 21.

One of the subjects to which the young Miss Scott devoted space in her journal was a visit to the “Le Grand Lockwood place” (as she called it) in Norwalk, which is now a National Historic Landmark. Susie Scott was rarely at a loss for words in describing her life in New York, but the Lockwood mansion overwhelmed her: “I cannot describe the house but it is a paradise on earth and will spoil me for any other house…. “

In a case of historical connection, the Ridgefield Historical Society has planned a Saturday, Sept. 21, visit to that very same home, now known as the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, where guests will see From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers. Curated by Kathleen Motes Bennewitz, the exhibit celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and is the first in a year-long schedule of events entitled, Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment, co-sponsored by Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR.

The tour will last 90 minutes and reservations may be made at ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. For more information, call 203-438-5821. The cost is $18 for members; $20 for nonmembers.

CPR class

A class in American Heart Association CPR has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., at the Ridgefield Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street. The course will cover the newest guidelines for adult/child CPR, use of an AED or automated external defibrillator and care for obstructed airways and respiratory emergencies.

Fee is $50 which includes all student materials.

For more information and registration call Beth Perlman at 203-438-1230 or email safetyedservices@aol.com.

Real Estate Principles and Practices

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Real Estate Principles and Practices beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. This 60-hour course meets the minimum requirements as set forth by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission and Department of Consumer Protection for application to take the sales associate or broker exam. The class meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, (and some Thursdays when there is a Monday or Wednesday holiday), from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Instructors include long term Ridgefield area real estate professionals and office managers Terry Hastings of Total Mortgage Services, LLC who has more than 20 years prior experience in real estate sales and management with Weichert, Realtors and Prudential, Fitzgerald & Hastings; Nick Davis, manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s; Lonnie Shapiro, long term broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Joe Porricelli, manager at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and Barry London, manager at Weichert, Realtors.

Cost, including two texts is $449. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $371. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Jewelry workshops

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers two jewelry workshops for all levels. Twist Chain Necklace uses a pattern of interlocking rings in an easy to do ancient Celtic chain maille pattern while making your own sterling silver chain necklace that can be worn either in the twisted or the non-twisted style.

Instructor Dr. Karen Brunjes, of kbdesignsetc and Brunjes Chiropractic, has been crafting jewelry with unique textures, colors and the beauty of nature, hand-forged metals, featuring sterling silver, along with unique, natural stones since age 7.

Class meets Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuition is $31. Byzantine Bracelet, a two session course is on Thursdays, Oct. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $44. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. An additional materials fee is payable to the instructor at class for sterling silver and supplies. Class size limited. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Nutmeg & Neighbors

St. Stephen’s Church will hold its first Nutmeg & Neighbors on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature live music, Odeen’s BBQ, family line dancing, happy hour and auctions for adults/parents and a movie and other activities for children.

This intergenerational evening for the community — from Ridgefield to Danbury to Wilton and beyond — will help sustain St. Stephen’s mission to “love our neighbors.” The church has consistently supported charitable programs that feed, clothe, counsel and nurture its neighbors in need. Each year parishioners contribute thousands of hours of service to address the needs of people in Danbury, Bridgeport, Ridgefield and elsewhere.

For advance tickets, at $40; children under 12, $5 (family max $100, free childcare), visit ststephens-ridgefield.org. Tickets at the door: $50; children under 12, $5 (family max $120, free childcare). For tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/nutmeg-neighbors-tickets-70396264121.