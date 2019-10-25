Amy Speace show at St. Stephen’s canceled

The Acoustic Celebration concert at St. Stephen’s Church scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, has been canceled.

“Amy Speace has had to cancel her Acoustic Celebration appearance on Sunday because of ill health and laryngitis,” concert organizer Barbara Manners told The Press.

Speace, who has been a frequent presence at Acoustic Celebration and CHIRP, has taken off from touring the last couple of years. She took time off to have a son at age 50 and to start a blog called “Menopausal Mommy.”

For more information on the concert series, visit acousticcelebration.org.