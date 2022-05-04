Amber Heard to take stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 12:28 p.m.
Actor Amber Heard speaks with her attorney in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard is expected to take the stand in her own defense Wednesday in a civil suit filed by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
Heard's anticipated testimony comes after a psychologist hired by her lawyers testified that Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from multiple acts of abuse, including sexual violence, inflicted on her by Depp.
Written By
MATTHEW BARAKAT