Alert: Publisher says acclaimed 'Wolf Hall' author Hilary Mantel has died at age 70

LONDON (AP) — Publisher says acclaimed 'Wolf Hall' author Hilary Mantel has died at age 70.
- Ridgefield students find comfort in handling dogs at school
- Revised Ridgefield affordable housing plan could go to vote
- Ridgefield teacher who loved volunteering, music dies from COVID
- Community news: Old Timer’s Club holds 27th annual Award’s Banquet, more...
- Community: Fairfield County Bank announces Achievement Scholarship...
- Ridgefield Historical Society celebrates schoolhouse namesake
- Ridgefield Public Schools celebrates convocation
- Ridgefield celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day
- Ridgefield to partner with Danbury for maintenance of fire trucks
- Intersection of Main, Governor Streets closed through Sunday