Aldrich instates new restrictions ahead of the reopening

"Weather Report" will be on display during the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum’s reopening "Weather Report" will be on display during the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum’s reopening Photo: Jason Mandella / Contributed Photo Photo: Jason Mandella / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Aldrich instates new restrictions ahead of the reopening 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to announce that it will reopen at the end of June after closing in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ridgefield museum will be reopening to members beginning on Saturday, June 20 and reopening to the general public on Saturday, June 27. In preparation for the reopening the museum has instated a variety of safety measures for staff and visitors including limiting the number of patrons to 45 people at a time, installing touchless hand sanitizer stations, disinfecting high-touch surfaces regularly and requiring all persons in the museum to wear a mask. Timed ticket reservations are required for visitation and can be reserved or purchased at aldrichart.org.

The museum has also instated special visitation hours for visitors ages 60 and above. Wednesday, June 24 is reserved exclusively for senior members. After June 27, Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. are reserved exclusively for visitors ages 60 and above.

The Aldrich has updated its education space, the Studio, into a screening room presenting videos of past programming and new digital content including performances and studio tours. Additionally, curator-led audio tours are available for visitors to listen to at home or in the galleries via visitors’ personal digital devices.

Three exhibitions will be on view when the museum reopens including “Eva LeWitt: Untitled (Mesh A-J),” a solo show by LeWitt featuring a large-scale sculptural installation, “Weather Report,” a group exhibition investigating art, weather and climate change and “Zoë Sheehan Saldaña: There Must Be Some Way Out of Here,” a solo show by Sheehan presenting a wide range of handmade objects that look and function like their industrially produced counterparts.

Three large-scale works of public sculpture, by Radcliffe Bailey, Tony Tasset and Tom Friedman respectively, are installed throughout the Museum’s grounds and available for viewing. For more information about the museum, visit aldrichart.org.