The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is keeping patrons on their toes.

Earlier this year, they debuted their new Aldrich Care Box program, which allows patrons to borrow curated artworks to turn their homes into gallery spaces.

Now, they’re launching another new program, Aldrich Projects, which will spotlight a single artist every four months.

Aldrich patrons will be familiar with Clarity Haynes, the first Aldrich Projects artist, who contributed pieces to the Aldrich Care Box.

According to the press release, the series “Clarity Haynes: Collective Transmission” will feature two altar paintings in the Leir Atrium. The never-before-seen paintings “Birth Altar” and “Altar for Femme Joy” were created to act as “queer feminist spaces liberated from patriarchy.”

The life-size altars will be on display April 28 through Sept. 6.

“In a time of toxic masculinity and violence, to put forth joyful feminist principles feels radical,” Haynes said in the press release. “To create one’s own archive, altar, cosmology, autonomous space is an act of taking care.”

The artist explained that “Birth Altar” is a heart-shaped piece featuring birth imagery to convey courage and resistance. She added that “Altar for Femme Joy” is intended to unapologetically showcase femme aesthetics that are tied to gender and not biology.

In addition to the two pieces, the exhibition includes an audio piece discussing the displayed artwork.

For more information about the display, visit thealdrich.org.

