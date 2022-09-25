AP PHOTOS: Roman era brought to life at Romanian festival VADIM GHIRDA and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 2:42 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event clash during a battle in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Members of historic NGOs and volunteers gathered in a field outside a southern Romanian village, once part of the Romula Malva, Roman Empire era city, aiming to raise awareness for history through realistic reenactments of battles between Roman legions and local Dacian tribes. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
2 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event clash during a battle in the village of Resca, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Members of historic NGOs and volunteers gathered in a field outside a southern Romanian village, once part of the Romula Malva, Roman Empire era city, aiming to raise awareness for history through realistic reenactments of battles between Roman legions and local Dacian tribes. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 3 of39
4 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest reenact Roman Empire era gladiator fights in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
5 of39 Police officers watch reenactments of Roman Empire era gladiator fights standing next to a participant dressed as a Roman soldier in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 6 of39
7 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest reenact Roman Empire era gladiator fights in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
8 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest event reenact Roman Empire era gladiator fights in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Members of historic NGOs and volunteers gathered in a field outside a southern Romanian village, once part of the Romula Malva, Roman Empire era city, aiming to raise awareness for history through realistic reenactments of battles between Roman legions and local Dacian tribes. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 9 of39
10 of39 A child throws a spear during an ancient sports competition during the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
11 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event, depicting Dacian tribes, charge during a battle in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 12 of39
13 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event, depicting Roman soldiers prepare for battle in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Members of historic NGOs and volunteers gathered in a field outside a southern Romanian village, once part of the Romula Malva, Roman Empire era city, aiming to raise awareness for history through realistic reenactments of battles between Roman legions and local Dacian tribes. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
14 of39 A participant in the Romula Fest reenacts a Roman Empire era gladiator fight in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 15 of39
16 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event clash during a battle in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
17 of39 A participant in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event throws a log in an ancient sports competition in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 18 of39
19 of39 A man and child, participants in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event fight with wooden swords in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
20 of39 A participant in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event, wearing a Roman legion uniform and a bear fur stands in the village of Resca, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Members of historic NGOs and volunteers gathered in a field outside a southern Romanian village, once part of the Romula Malva, Roman Empire era city, aiming to raise awareness for history through realistic reenactments of battles between Roman legions and local Dacian tribes. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 21 of39
22 of39 A participant in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event places a mask on a spear in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Members of historic NGOs and volunteers gathered in a field outside a southern Romanian village, once part of the Romula Malva, Roman Empire era city, aiming to raise awareness for history through realistic reenactments of battles between Roman legions and local Dacian tribes. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
23 of39 A man throws a spear during an ancient sports competition during the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 24 of39
25 of39 A man wearing a Roman soldier outfit walks after falling into a river during a battle at the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
26 of39 Men wearing Roman soldier outfits walk during a battle at the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 27 of39
28 of39 Participants in the Romula Fest historic reenactment event clash during a battle in the village of Resca, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
29 of39 Men wearing Roman soldiers outfits destroy a wooden structure during the Romula Fest historic reenactment event in the village of Resca, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 30 of39
31 of39 Men wearing Roman soldiers outfits walk past the public during the Romula Fest historic reenactment event in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Members of historic NGOs and volunteers gathered in a field outside a southern Romanian village, once part of the Romula Malva, Roman Empire era city, aiming to raise awareness for history through realistic reenactments of battles between Roman legions and local Dacian tribes. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
32 of39 A man wearing a Roman soldier outfit is thrown into a river during a battle at the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 33 of39
34 of39 A woman taking part in the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival rests on a hillside, backdropped by replicas of Dacian and Roman camps, set up in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
35 of39 Children engage in a sword fight, backdropped by a campfire, during the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 36 of39
37 of39 A couple sits by a campfire, during the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
38 of39 People walk by a stage, set up for the Romula Fest historic reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Members of historic NGOs and volunteers gathered in a field outside a southern Romanian village, once part of the Romula Malva, Roman Empire era city, aiming to raise awareness for history through realistic reenactments of battles between Roman legions and local Dacian tribes. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
39 of39
RESCA, Romania (AP) — The clatter of shields and battle cries filled the misty air as warriors lifted their swords. Nearby, gladiators fought each other for their lives.
A festival that featured historic reenactments brought the ancient Roman era back to life this month near a sleepy village in southern Romania, evoking a time when the area was part of the easternmost Dacian provinces of the Roman Empire.
Written By
VADIM GHIRDA and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU