AP PHOTOS: Crowds celebrate St. Petersburg graduate gala

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Scarlet Sails celebration is a rite of passage both figuratively and literally. Every year, tall ships with glowing red sails make their way down the Neva River in St. Petersburg to honor recent school graduates as they set out on their journey into adulthood.

Enormous, happy crowds gathered along the river banks to watch the ships on Friday and Saturday, along with an elaborate fireworks show. The pageant’s colors were augmented by the deep blue glow of the night sky, which never becomes completely dark over the northern city during the summer.