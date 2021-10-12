ACT of CT's season opener 'Smokey Joe's Cafe' now playing

A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut has released photos from its 2021-2022 season opener, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe.” Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope Lofgren, the smash-hit revue of 1950’s rock n’ roll began performances Sept. 30.

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” is a celebration of legendary songwriting team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. This high-energy, fast-paced show features nearly 40 of the greatest songs ever recorded, including “Jailhouse Rock,” “Stand By Me,” “Yakety Yak,” “Hound Dog,” “On Broadway,” “Spanish Harlem,” and more.