ACT of CT's season opener 'Smokey Joe's Cafe' now playing

A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut has released photos from its 2021-2022 season opener, "Smokey Joe's Cafe." Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope Lofgren, the smash-hit revue of 1950's rock n' roll began performances Sept. 30.
“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” is a celebration of legendary songwriting team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. This high-energy, fast-paced show features nearly 40 of the greatest songs ever recorded, including “Jailhouse Rock,” “Stand By Me,” “Yakety Yak,” “Hound Dog,” “On Broadway,” “Spanish Harlem,” and more.

Lofgren makes her ACT of CT debut as the production’s director and choreographer. An original cast member of the musical’s West End production, Lofgren has more than 10 Broadway credits to her name. She was hand-picked by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to appear in the first revival of “Sweet Charity” and Fosse’s “Big Deal,” and has shared the stage with luminaries like Chita Rivera, Debbie Allen, Ben Vereen, Gregory Hines and Phylicia Rashad.

The cast of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” includes Albert Guerzon, Arnold Harper II, Avionce Hoyles, Jordan Fife Hunt, Keyonna Knight, Courtney Long, Kelly MacMillan, Juson Williams, Reggie Bromell and Val Moranto.

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” includes scenic and lighting design by Jack Mehler, costume designs by Claudia Stefany and sound design by John Salutz. John Bronson serves as musical director and Guerzon is the associate choreographer.

Performances run through Sunday, Oct. 24 on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $60-74 and are available for purchase at actofct.org or by calling (475) 215-5497.