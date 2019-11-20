ACT of CT nominated for 14 Broadway World Connecticut Awards

ACT of CT’s Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity): The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. ACT of CT’s Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity): The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close ACT of CT nominated for 14 Broadway World Connecticut Awards 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut has been nominated for fourteen 2019 Broadway World Connecticut awards. These nominations follow their successful inaugural season, during which they won eleven 2018 Broadway World Connecticut awards including “Theatre of the Year” and “Best Musical.”

“We’re truly honored to have our productions recognized by the theatre community during our second season,” said Daniel C. Levine, artistic director for ACT of CT. “We hope the community will support us by voting!” Those interested in casting a vote for ACT in the 2019 Broadway World Connecticut Awards presented by TodayTix! should visit broadwayworld.com/connecticut/article/Voting-Now-Open-For-The-2019-BroadwayWorld-Connecticut-Awards-Presented-by-TodayTix-20191118.

ACT of CT has been nominated for the following awards: Best Musical (Equity): Working; Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Equity): Daniel C. Levine, Working; Theatre of the Year (Equity): ACT of Connecticut; Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity): Brad Greer, Working; Phil Sloves, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling; Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity): Laura Woyasz, Working; Monica Ramirez, Working; Best Choreography (Equity): Chip Abbott, Working; Best Costume Design (Equity): Brenda Phelps, Working; Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity): The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling; Best Lighting Design (Equity): Jack Mehler, Working; Best Musical Direction (Equity): Katya Stanislavskaya, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling; Best Scenic Design (Equity): Jack Mehler, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling; Best Sound Design (Equity): John Salutz, Working.

ACT of CT’s next production is Stephen Schwartz’s musical Godspell, Feb. 6-March 8.

For more information about ACT of CT, tickets, annual subscription and group sales, education and summer camp programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org.