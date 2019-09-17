42nd annual Juried Exhibition opens at Ridgefield Guild of Artists

It’s tradition to hold the Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ annual juried show in the fall each year. “We welcome our 42nd Annual Juried Exhibition this September and are excited about the buzz this year,” says Pam Stoddart, Executive Director. “We had an overwhelming response to our call for entries from our usual Eastern states and beyond!” The show runs from September 21st through October 20th with an opening reception on Saturday, September 21st from 4-6pm. It is free and open to the public.

This year’s juror was Fred Giampietro of Fred Giampietro Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut. He poured over all the entries and, in the end, selected fifty pieces to be included in the show: “I used the baseline tools that assist me in curating shows of our gallery and guest artists. I look for a few attributes: 1) a unique voice, meaning I can easily identify an artists’ work instantly; 2) clarity and consistency of vision; and 3) mastery of materials. I am honored to jury this show for the Ridgefield Guild of Artists.”

Awards will be presented at the opening and a Walk & Talk/Last Look is scheduled for the final day of the show on Sunday, October 20th. The Guild is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday - Sunday, 12-4pm. For more information about this show and all Guild offerings, visit rgoa.org or call 203.438.8863. Ridgefield Guild of Artists is an IRS tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and all contributions are greatly appreciated.