2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 12:03 p.m.
The terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses is displayed in Rome's National Etruscan Museum, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. On Valentine Day museum's director, Valentino Nizzo unveiled a project to insulate the famous terracotta couple from the vibration coming from the intense traffic surrounding the museum that is endangering the fragile material with which the embracing couple is molded.
ROME (AP) — A pair of terracotta lovers caught in a tender embrace for 2,500 years are getting some Valentine’s Day TLC from Italian cultural officials.
One of the most famous lovers’ statues in the art world, the reclining spouses fashioned out of terracotta are being offered high-tech protection from the threat of earthquakes and lesser tremors from passing traffic outside, officials said Monday as they unveiled the 18-month project.