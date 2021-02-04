1 tweet from Rihanna on farmer protests gets India incensed SHEIKH SAALIQ, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 1:12 a.m.
1 of2 A person reads tweets by Indian celebrities, one of the many backing the Indian government, on his mobile in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. It took just one tweet from pop star Rihanna to anger the Indian government and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, after she tweeted about the farmer protests that have gripped India. Now, senior Indian ministers, Bollywood celebrities, sports stars, journalists close to Modi's party and a rare statement by India’s foreign ministry urging Indians to unite and denounce voices from outside India who try to break the country. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 Indian newspapers carry news of people from India and outside tweeting about the farmer protests in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. It took just one tweet from pop star Rihanna to anger the Indian government and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, after she tweeted about the farmer protests that have gripped India. Now, senior Indian ministers, Bollywood celebrities, sports stars, journalists close to Modi's party and a rare statement by India’s foreign ministry urging Indians to unite and denounce voices from outside India who try to break the country. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — It took just one tweet from Rihanna to anger the Indian government and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. The pop star linked a news article in a tweet drawing attention to the massive farmer protests that have gripped India for more than two months.
Now, senior government ministers, Indian celebrities and even the foreign ministry are urging people to come together and denounce outsiders who try to break the country.