Tweet could get Elon Musk in trouble with regulators — again

NEW YORK (AP) — Once again, Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be in hot soup with U.S. securities regulators, this time for tweeting a forecast for solar roof production.

At 8:54 p.m. Monday, Musk responded to a Twitter question about progress on roof manufacturing by saying he hopes to make about 1,000 per week by the end of this year.

Unless the tweet was approved by a company securities attorney, it likely would violate a court-approved settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

That pact requires Musk to get the lawyer's approval before writing about Tesla topics that weren't previously disclosed. It doesn't appear that Tesla has disclosed any public solar roof production forecasts of late.

The SEC wouldn't comment on the tweet. Tesla wouldn't say whether it was approved by a company lawyer.