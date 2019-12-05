2 Russians charged in multimillion-dollar malware scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department unsealed charges Thursday against two Russian men in what authorities say was one of the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade.

Maksim V. Yakubets, 32, of Moscow and Igor Turashev, 38, from Yoshkar-Ola, Russia were charged in the 10-count indictment filed in federal court in Pittsburgh. The charges include conspiracy, computer hacking, wire fraud, and bank fraud. The two men have not been arrested and their whereabouts are unknown.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from the creation of malware known as “Bugat,” which was designed to automate the theft of confidential personal and financial information, including online banking logins, from infected computers. The malware, they say, was specifically designed to defeat antivirus software.

Yakubets, who used the online moniker “aqua,” and Turashev are accused of targeting two banks, a school district and four companies in Pennsylvania — a petroleum business, building supply company, vacuum and thin film deposition technology company and metal manufacturer — as well as a gun manufacturer. The attacks caused the theft of millions of dollars, prosecutors said.

The malware allowed hackers to hijack a victim’s computer, present fake online banking webpages and trick the user into entering their personal information, investigators said.

Yakubets is also being charged in a separate case in Nebraska with allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud in connection with other malware, authorities said. Prosecutors allege that he worked with multiple co-conspirators to commit widespread computer intrusions, employ malicious software, and steal millions of dollars from numerous bank accounts in the United States and around the globe.

The State Department and the FBI are offering a $5 million reward for information leading to Yakubets' arrest and conviction, which officials say is the largest reward ever offered for an accused cybercriminal.