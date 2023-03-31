Skip to main content Turn off refresh
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1CBLIntln 9.50 +5.09 Up115.4
2PalisadBiors 3.52 +1.88 Up114.6
3BrainstormC 3.30 +1.75 Up112.9
4BiomeaFus 31.01 +15.59 Up101.0
5VikingThera 16.65 +7.80 Up 88.1
6NaaSTcrs 10.65 +4.85 Up 83.6
7PyxisOncol 4.01 +1.80 Up 81.4
8LoopInds 3.44 +1.54 Up 81.1
9ToroCorpn 2.69 +1.16 Up 75.8
10Nexters 6.79 +2.91 Up 74.9
11TempestTh 2.32 +.96 Up 70.6
12FstCtzBsA 973.10+390.55 Up 67.0
13ExelaTchpfB 2.98 +1.18 Up 65.6
14YmAbsTher 5.01 +1.97 Up 64.8
15Scynexis 3.00 +1.13 Up 60.4
16InozymePh 5.73 +2.13 Up 59.2
17ProfDvrsrs 4.44 +1.62 Up 57.4
18AlimeraSci 2.10 +.75 Up 55.4
19ParatekPhm 2.54 +.89 Up 53.9
20GuardfrAIrs 7.08 +2.48 Up 53.9
21ArcturusTh 23.97 +8.27 Up 52.7
22UtdHomesA 20.80 +6.12 Up 41.7
23EVgoA 7.79 +2.29 Up 41.6
24KingsftCld 8.89 +2.60 Up 41.3
25PumaBiotech 3.09 +.88 Up 39.8
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1NearIntllg 2.52 —9.65 Off 79.3
2NoginArs 2.72 —7.39 Off 73.1
3YSBiopharn 1.60 —3.19 Off 66.6
4UnityBiotchrs 1.63 —2.52 Off 60.7
5Mangoceutn 1.14 —1.34 Off 54.0
6MonoparTh 1.39 —1.51 Off 52.1
7ZuraBion 14.92 —14.50 Off 49.3
8ICZOOMAn 1.73 —1.60 Off 48.0
9MMTecrs 1.20 —1.00 Off 45.5
10GorillaTchn 4.80 —3.56 Off 42.6
11ChkPntThrs 2.25 —1.47 Off 39.5
12ProQRThera 2.13 —1.29 Off 37.7
13Allarityrs 1.68 —1.02 Off 37.7
14AGBAGr 1.62 .82 Off 33.6
15AnPacBiors 4.24 —2.06 Off 32.7
16SilenceTher 6.20 —2.99 Off 32.5
17BeamrImgn 1.99 .90 Off 31.1
18BluebirdBio 3.18 —1.25 Off 28.2
19Dragonflyn 3.00 —1.12 Off 27.2
20PrestoAuton 1.58 .57 Off 26.5
21DiffusPhrs 4.15 —1.47 Off 26.2
22EnsysceBiors 4.86 —1.61 Off 24.9
23TCBioPhrs 1.60 .52 Off 24.5
24SingMachin 1.56 .50 Off 24.3
25Semtech 24.14 —7.70 Off 24.2
