RIDGEFIELD — Marek Sobocinski, 17, said he's always loved fixing up cars — not just his own, but other people's. That's why he loves the new car detailing business he founded, called Car Cleanse.

His business operates as a traveling car wash — he drives to people's homes and cleans and details their cars, right in their driveways.

Customers enjoy the comfort of never having to leave home to get their car cleaned, Sobocinski said.

"The main thing people say is it's very convenient," he said. "That's a big thing for a lot of people, especially those with kids."

Whenever he goes to a job, Sobocinski brings all his own car cleaning supplies — and gets right to work.

He travels around Ridgefield and to neighboring towns, wherever his business takes him.

"I'll go all over," he said. "I'm really not location-bound."

A hobby turned business

Sobocinski learned how to detail when he was about 15 from watching videos, through trial and error, and from his father, John Sobocinski.

"My dad keeps his car clean and occasionally I'll be cleaning my car and he'll come out and show me a few things I didn't know," said Sobocinski, who will turn 18 in May.

In the early days, he detailed the cars of family and friends, for no pay.

"I started detailing a few years ago because of my love for cars, and I found that I really enjoyed cleaning them," he said. "I did those cars for practically nothing, just to learn."

Once he got his driver's license, Sobocinski started his business with a friend but eventually decided to branch off on his own.

He invested about $300 to $400 of his own money, which paid for all the equipment such as soaps, brushes, and a variety of tools.

He added he has mainly self taught and has learned from making a few mistakes.

"One of the first cars I ever detailed, the car battery ended up dying and when we jumped it, a fuse blew," Sobocinski recalled. "Since then, I've always connected a trickle charger — which keeps the battery alive when keeping all doors open — to the battery when I detail the interior."

'Every little detail'

Sobocinski said detailing also involves removing scratches that cars can get during a car wash.

"Detailing is taking out those little micro scratches (in a process called) paint correction," he said.

On average, he said, it takes about four hours to detail a standard size car. A minivan takes five or six hours.

"I might not be the fastest, but I definitely take my time and do every little detail," he said.

For Sobocinski, the dirtier the car, the more he enjoys his job.

"I remember just a few months ago, I did a minivan and the lady had like four kids," he said. "There's lollipops everywhere. It took me like six hours but when I was finished, it looked brand new. It was awesome."

The most challenging part is cleaning fabric seats, especially the drying time it takes, Sobocinski said.



"I'm definitely better at them now but it's still a bit of a struggle," he said.

Sobocinski said he also struggles trying to fit all the larger pieces of cleaning equipment into his sedan, to take to customers' homes.

He uses about a dozen brushes and more than 40 microfiber cloths, along with a steamer, air compressor and pressure washer.

One cleaning tip he shared: Do not leave food in the car.

"Bring your trash in every once and awhile," Sobocinski said.

He also said it's a good idea to give the outside of the car a "quick wash at least once a month after a good detail, to keep that shine for as long as possible."

Multiple jobs, looking ahead

Aside from being a full-time student and running Car Cleanse, Sobocinski holds down several other jobs. After school and on weekends, he works at a mechanic shop and a gas station.

He said he has taken most of the business classes that Ridgefield High School offers.

He said he hopes to have someone operate Car Cleanse when he heads to college in the fall — he'll be studying business at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y.

"If (the business) continues to grow, than that's what I plan to do rather than shutting it down," he said.

He said Le Moyne College "has great entrepreneurship programs."

He spends the money he earns from his three jobs on car parts but is also saving some for college.

"One of my financial goals is to be able to pay my college debt off right when I get out of college," he said.

To reach Car Cleanse, visit carcleanse.org or call 475-215-1222.