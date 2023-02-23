Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 735½ 745 734¼ 736¾
May 748½ 758¾ 747¼ 749¼ ¾
Jul 755 764 753 755 —1½
Sep 765¾ 773¼ 762 764 —2¼
Dec 783 787¾ 776¼ 778 —3
Mar 792¼ 796½ 785¼ 785½ —4
May 791¼ 793¼ 785¼ 785¼ —4¼
Jul 770½ 770½ 769 769
Est. sales 101,382. Wed.'s sales 149,227
Wed.'s open int 355,379
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 674½ 676¼ 658½ 660¾ —13¼
May 674¾ 676 657½ 659½ —14¾
Jul 664½ 665½ 649¾ 651½ —12½
Sep 607¼ 609 600 600¾ —7
Dec 591 593 585¾ 586½ —5½
Mar 598¾ 600¼ 594 594½ —5¼
May 603¼ 604½ 598½ 599½ —4¼
Jul 603¾ 604¼ 599 600½ —3¼
Sep 565 565½ 565 565½ ¼
Dec 553¾ 555¾ 552¾ 554 ½
Mar 558½ 558½ 558½ 558½ —1¾
Jul 562½ 562½ 562 562½
Dec 507 507 506 506 ¾
Est. sales 485,286. Wed.'s sales 308,620
Wed.'s open int 1,321,834
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 365 372¼ 360½ 370¼ +6
May 347½ 347½ 343¼ 345 ¼
Jul 345¼ 348½ 345¼ 346½ ¾
Sep 352½ 352½ 350¾ 350¾ —1
Dec 356 357½ 355¾ 357½
Est. sales 595. Wed.'s sales 711
Wed.'s open int 3,871, up 65
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1539¾ 1545¼ 1532¾ 1534¼ —5¼
May 1535 1540 1526¼ 1527½ —7¼
Jul 1527¾ 1531¼ 1518½ 1519¾ —7¾
Aug 1493¾ 1497 1487½ 1489 —5¾
Sep 1425½ 1428 1418¾ 1419 —8½
Nov 1394½ 1396½ 1385½ 1387¼ —8¼
Jan 1399¼ 1401¼ 1390½ 1392½ —8¼
Mar 1385¾ 1389¼ 1379¼ 1381¼ —9
May 1380½ 1381¾ 1374½ 1376½ —9¼
Jul 1381½ 1381½ 1374¾ 1374¾ —11
Nov 1313¼ 1313¼ 1306¼ 1307¾ —7¼
Est. sales 187,159. Wed.'s sales 244,783
Wed.'s open int 719,060
