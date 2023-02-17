Former Theranos exec seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while appealing a jury's verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes.
Besides overseeing arguments about Balwani's attempt to delay the start of his nearly 13-year prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila also heard a vigorous debate about how much money Balwani should pay investors and patients duped by the Theranos blood tests that never worked as promised. The deceit resulted in Balwani's conviction on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy.