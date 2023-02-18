‘Dry’ Nevada town considers lifting booze ban

ALAMO, Nev. (AP) — In the small rural town of Alamo in Lincoln County there are no bars or restaurants or stores selling liquor. By law, businesses are not allowed to sell beer, wine or spirits within its borders, a prohibition in place since 1985.
But that ban on alcohol in this “dry” desert oasis, 95 miles north of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 93, could be ending very soon in the name of jobs, economic development and defending local businesses against the encroachment of corporate chain stores, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.