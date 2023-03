This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Thrown Stone new season performance

Thrown Stone’s 2023 season will feature the world premiere of Seven Cousins for a Horse by Tammy Ryan. Originally commissioned in 2020 with underwriting by the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust, the play tells the story of Ammi Phillips, the most prolific folk artist in American history.

Born in Colebrook, in 1788, he traveled throughout the Northeastern United States, painting portraits of everyday people, including farmers, businessmen, and their families. His works often featured bold and simple shapes, bright colors, and expressive faces, and they are recognized for their unique blend of realism and folk art stylization.

Seven Cousins for a Horse will open at Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance in July of 2023.

Press Preview: July 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Opens July 14 at 8 p.m.

Closes July 23

Tickets on Sale May 8

Seven Cousins for a Horse will perform at Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets go on sale May 8 at 10 a.m. Preview: $29. Opening Night (including food, wine, and festivities): $79. All other performances: $49. Purchase tickets and view the full schedule at thrownstone.org/events.

A complete press resource, which will be regularly updated, is available at thrownstone.org/press.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History receives grant

A grant from the Wadsworth Lewis Fund will support Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s new public program series “Revolutionary Perspectives.”

The series, debuting this fall, will celebrate innovative approaches to how we discover, interpret, and share American history with an emphasis on themes of memory and identity. “We are grateful to the Wadsworth Lewis Fund for generously supporting our public programming,” said Hildegard Grob, KTM&HC Executive Director. “The series is one of the ways our organization is engaging with the upcoming 250th anniversaries of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the Battle of Ridgefield, connecting our local and national histories and reflecting on the complexities of our national story.”

Ridgefield Arts Council receives grant

Ridgefield Arts Council was recently awarded a $5,100 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.

At the Ridgefield Arts Council, this operating support grant will help us continue our mission in supporting the robust art and culture in our town. We plan to allocate funds towards· Maintaining and growing our events and activations programs

· Increasing and updating our marketing materials to better support and promote our town’s fulsome cultural calendar, featuring over 30 nonprofit arts organizations

· Improving our digital infrastructure by implementing necessary changes to our website and social media presence

The Ridgefield Arts Council was one of 723 organizations in Connecticut receiving a CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant. Totaling more than $8.5M, these grants are part of a two-year, $30.7M investment in arts, humanities, and cultural nonprofits by the CT General Assembly and approved by Governor Ned Lamont.

Ridgefield Continuing Education courses

Take Writing a Novel or Short Story, a 6 session course offered by author Michael Canavan through Ridgefield Continuing Education, and learn how to successfully create, develop, or complete your novel or short story. Instruction FIRST focuses on the basics, such as character development of major and minor character backgrounds, scene creation, and a fully developed plot of all the main conflicts and actions of your story, building scenes that move your story ahead through first, second, and final drafts. Instructor Michael Canavan is the author of two novels, a collection of short stories, and nearly a dozen nonfiction books. He has taught Creative Writing in CT, MA, and NY. He is also a graphic artist and guitar musician. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $148. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $126. Class meets on Mondays, May 1, 8, 15, 22; June 5 and 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Take How to Sell Items on eBay, a two hour zoom workshop offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education and learn how to sell your stuff and or collectibles. Tech author, journalist, instructor, and eBay seller, Lance Whitney will show you the tricks and techniques for successful selling on eBay. He covers setting up eBay and PayPal accounts, pricing, and preparing the right items for sale as well as how to list your items to increase your chances of a sale, working with buyers, shipping items, and dealing with any problems that arise. This workshop is Thursday, April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $40. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and up) pay $34. Advanced registration required. Info at www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Two in person, photography workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Phone Photography is a beginning level workshop applicable to both iPhone and Android (Monday, April 17; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; East Ridge Middle School). Participants will learn how to make the most of their phone camera's capabilities. We will go over precise focusing, adjusting exposures, using portrait mode, action shooting, camera shake, tripod use, composition techniques and more. Instructor Kathleen Fay is a certified Art Teacher who holds a BFA in Visual Arts from Purchase College, an MFA in Photography from Tyler School of Art of Temple University. She is a photographic artist and has taught all levels (elementary through college and senior citizens) for over 20 years.

The Photography Trio: Composition, People and Places class (Thursday, April 20; 6 to 8 p.m.; Veterans Park School) will introduce the artistic aspects of photography. Learn how to see a subject in different ways and create better images with confidence and creativity using elements of composition like symmetry, lines, shapes, perspective, depth and dimension, as well as color and more. You will also learn the dos and don'ts of photographing your family and friends and techniques to capture the beauty and unique aspects of places in your travels. Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience. She loves sharing her expertise about how images can be edited, enhanced, and used creatively to express an artistic vision.

Advanced registration is required. Cost is $40 per class. Ridgefield seniors age 62 discount. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Take a French, German, Italian, or Spanish language class, taught by a native speaker or instructor who has lived in the country, through Ridgefield

Continuing Education to keep your mind sharp or prepare for travel abroad. Classes are in person, except where Zoom is noted. English as a Second

Language Grammar and Structure is also available.

French: Beginner, Part 2 starts Monday, Apr. 3 (6 sessions; no class 4/10; 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Zoom; $128). A new session of Italian: Beginner, Part 1 starts Wednesday, Apr. 19 (5:45 to 7:15 p.m.). Beginner, Part 2 starts Monday, Apr. 17 (7 sessions; no class 5/29; 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.). Italian: Intermediate/Advanced starts Wednesday, Apr. 19 and meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in person with Zoom available too.

Spanish for Beginners starts Wednesday, Apr. 19 (8 sessions; meets 4/19 through June 7). Beginner, Part 1 meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Beginner, Part

2 meets from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Spanish Intermediate, Part 3 starts Monday, Apr. 3 (5 Sessions; Apr. 3, 17, 24; 5/1, 8; 7 to 9 p.m.; Zoom; $143). Spanish: Advanced Conversation starts Thursday, Apr. 20 (4 Sessions; Apr. 20, 27; May 4, 11; 7 to 9 p.m.; Zoom; $114).

German starts Wednesday, Apr. 19 on Zoom (8 sessions; meets 4/19 through 6/7. Beginner, Part 1 meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Beginner, Part 2 meets from 6:40 to 8:10 p.m. English as a Second Language (ESL) Grammar and Structure is for people who have some working knowledge and ability to communicate in English and starts Monday, Apr. 3 (7 sessions; 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.)

English as a Second Language (ESL) Grammar and Structure is for people who have some working knowledge and ability to communicate in English and starts Monday, Apr. 3 (7 sessions; 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.)

All classes meet for 8 to 12 hours over 4 to 8 sessions and cost $171 plus text, except as noted above. Ridgefield Senior, age 62 and over, discount

available. Advance registration required. Course, teacher descriptions, text information and more details are at www.ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ridgefield A Better Chance gala

Please join Ridgefield A Better Chance for a glittering, inspiring evening at Le Chateau in South Salem, Thursday evening, April 27 at 6 p.m.

Sue Ferguson, past RABC Board Member, will be honored for her years of dedication to Ridgefield A Better Chance. RABC Alumna, Daniele Dickerson, Executive Director of the Westport ABC program, will be the guest speaker. The Gala will also spotlight the current scholars and others from the RABC family.

Attendees will enjoy cocktails accompanied by a jazz quartet. Dinner and dancing will take place in Le Chateau’s spectacular ballroom.

Allison Stockel will preside as the Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer for the evening. A live and silent auction will cap off the evening with exciting offerings by generous local merchants including travel destinations, golf packages, theatre tickets, beauty & fitness items, plus a private mixology lesson for 8! Our silent auction will offer online bidding open to all regardless of attendance. More information to follow on the silent auction opening day.

Go to www.ridgefieldabc.org to purchase event tickets and to register for online bidding on over 30 silent auction items, open to all regardless of attendance. Stay tuned for more information on online bidding opening date.

Funds raised from the event will be used for housing, transportation, college visits, tutoring and other day-to-day expenses of the Scholars while at Ridgefield High School and then on to college.

Charter Revision Commission update

At its March 30 meeting, the Charter Revision Commission (CRC) will continue reviewing almost 100 suggested changes to the town charter, which have been submitted by residents and town officials over the past two months. Some of those changes are minor clarifications to descriptions of various town boards. Others would lead to major changes in the town’s form of government. Residents may suggest changes in person at the beginning of each CRC meeting (Thursdays, 6:30 PM in the Town Hall Annex), send emails (crc@ridgefieldct.org), or send letters (CRC, Ridgefield Town Hall, 440 Main St.).

The CRC urges residents to submit their suggested changes by April 6. That will give the commission sufficient time to review and research the suggestions, evaluate and discuss possible implications, and decide on their inclusion in the draft report. That report will be presented in public hearings in mid-to-late May. The commission will then present a final report to the Board of Selectmen. Following selectmen approval, residents will vote on proposed changes in November’s election.

SPHERE Gala

SPHERE Inc. is thrilled to announce that its biannual Reach for the Stars Gala will be held on Saturday, Nov.11, honoring long-time supporter Fairfield County Bank.

The evening's festivities at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury, CT, will include a delightful cocktail hour with a silent auction, delicious dinner, robust live auction, and live entertainment featuring talented SPHERE members and community partners from the Ridgefield Conservatory

of the Arts.

Attendees will be the first to see a sneak peek of the SPHERE Performing Arts production of West Side Story and will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the show, which will be on March 3, 2024.

Come and enjoy an evening celebrating SPHERE! Gala sponsorship packages, donations, and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/SPHERE23.



SPHERE's mission is to enrich and enhance the lives of adults with disabilities through education, recreation, and the arts while fostering and nurturing relationships between our members and our communities. To learn more about SPHERE, please visit https://www.spherect.org/.



Founders Hall Hosts Game Night

Founders Hall hosted Game Night on Thursday, March 23. Seventy-two Founders Hall members tried their hands at a variety of fun and entertaining games. They also enjoyed live music provided by Cabaret Singer Mel McGuire accompanied by pianist Rodney Loren, as well as a delicious buffet dinner. Three guests brought home gifts of their choosing, including chocolate and wine, not to mention bragging rights!

Many thanks to our generous sponsor, Visiting Angels, as well as our hard-working volunteers from National Charity League and ABC Ridgefield!

Jesse Lee Church Special Good Friday Worship

Jesse Lee Church is offering a special Good Friday Worship Service on April 7 at 7PM in the Sanctuary at Jesse Lee Church (207 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT). Sarah Fox, Jesse Lee’s Music Director, will conduct an eight-piece Baroque orchestra that includes two violins, a viola, two oboes, a cello, a bass and a piano performing the Bach Cantata “Wachet Auf” (BWV 140). Interspersed between musical pieces are readings of sacred texts. The cantata features soloists from the Jesse Lee Choir and the Choir will also sing Chorales.

All are welcome. For questions, please email info@jesseleechurch.com.

Maundy Thursday Worship Service and Supper

The Jesse Lee Church Maundy Thursday Worship Service and supper is a family-friendly event that sets the table for us to come together to explore the last supper, as it was two thousand years ago, and what it means to us today. This service starts at 6:30 PM in Martin Hall at Jesse Lee Church (207 Main Street in Ridgefield) with a covered dish supper that commemorates The Last Supper. Next, we will celebrate Holy Communion together and have a brief service.

Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish for the supper.

Jesse Lee Church Prayer Vigil

The Jesse Lee Church annual Prayer Vigil begins in the Sanctuary at 9PM on April 6 and continues through the night until noon, Good Friday.

The Prayer Vigil is inspired by accounts recorded in the Gospels of Mark and Matthew when Jesus asks His disciples to stay awake while He prays in the Garden on the night of His betrayal.

Sign-up in advance for one or more of the available 30-minute times slots by visiting the website for more information and to reserve your time of prayer.

There will be someone on-site, stationed outside the Narthex, throughout the vigil. If you have any questions, please email info@jesseleechurch.com. Jesse Lee Church is located at 207 Main Street in Ridgefield.