Business Highlights: Inflation slows; Yellen warning on debt

US inflation slows to 6.4%, but price pressures re-emerge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowing. At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to fuel price spikes well into this year. Consumer prices rose 6.4% in January from 12 months earlier, down from 6.5% in December. It was the seventh straight year-over-year slowdown and well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, though, consumer prices increased 0.5% from December to January, much higher than the 0.1% rise from November to December.

Amid ChatGPT outcry, some teachers invite AI to class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The unveiling of ChatGPT has panicked educators around the country who fear students will use the artificial intelligence powered chatbot it to write their essays and cheat on homework. But some teachers are embracing it. They say it’s becoming a tool their students will need in the future. One fifth grade teacher in Lexington, Kentucky, has students compete with what they call “the robot” in writing exercises and work alongside the chatbot to write skits to perform for the class. In Texas, one math teacher says she’s using the chatbot to enhance lessons and infuse them with real world examples.

Biden, Yellen warn of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are warning of a potential economic crisis if Congress and the White House fail to raise the federal debt ceiling. They made the remarks during speeches Tuesday at the National Association of Counties. Yellen notified Congress last month that the U.S. Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority. But the extraordinary measures would likely run out — and put the U.S. at risk of default — sometime around early June. House Republicans are demanding spending cuts as a condition for raising the debt limit. Biden wants the limit increased without conditions.

Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has named Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as the new director of his National Economic Council. That makes the Ph.D. economist a key point person for coordinating policy, talking with business leaders and negotiating with Congress. Biden has also nominated longtime adviser Jared Bernstein to be chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Brainard and Bernstein would be moving into top spots at a crucial juncture for the U.S. economy. Unemployment is near a 54-year low, but inflation remains persistently high and has contributed to fears of a coming recession.

EPA outlines $27B ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined how states and nonprofit groups can apply for $27 billion in funding from a “green bank” that will provide low-cost financing for projects that cut greenhouse gas emissions. The so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, created by Congress in the landmark climate law approved last year, will invest in clean energy projects nationwide, with a focus on low-income and disadvantaged communities. The Environmental Protection Agency expects to award $20 billion in competitive grants to as many as 15 nonprofit groups that will work with local banks and other financial institutions to invest in projects. Another $7 billion will be awarded to states, tribes and municipalities.

Airbnb 4Q profit and revenue rise on bookings, higher rates

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb has reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that exceed Wall Street expectations. The company is still riding the recovery in travel from the pandemic-era lows of a couple years ago. Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $319 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. Thanks to more bookings and higher rates, revenue rose 24% to $1.9 billion. According to a FactSet poll, both the per-share earnings and the revenue topped analysts’ expectations. San Francisco-based Airbnb says it’s seeing strength in all regions of the world. Most of its U.S. business is domestic, but it’s seeing a pickup in cross-border travel too.

NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has rejected Fox News’ bid to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit accusing the network of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped “steal” the 2020 election from then-U.S. President Donald Trump. A five-judge panel ruled unanimously against the network. Fox News says it was simply reporting the news when it broadcast unsupported — and ultimately false — claims about Smartmatic USA. The company says the network can’t claim free speech protections for inviting guests to circulate damning falsehoods, without evidence. There’s no immediate comment from Fox News or Smartmatic.

Sam Bankman-Fried summoned to NYC by judge over bail rules

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been ordered to return to a New York courtroom Thursday after the judge assigned to his fraud case said he’s communicating with others in ways the government can’t monitor. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday ordered a hearing for the second week in a row. Prosecutors notified him Monday that the man accused of cheating investors and looting customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform had used a “Virtual Private Network” to access the internet twice in the last two weeks. Prosecutors said the network blocks third parties like the government from seeing his online activity.

The S&P 500 fell 1.16 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,136.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 points, or 0.5%, to 34,089.27. The Nasdaq composite rose 68.36 points, or 0.6%, to 11,960.15. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.23 points, or 0.1%, to 1,939.91.