Wall Street opens higher as regional banks bounce back

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying in early trading on Wall Street on hopes for more help for banks from the U.S. government. Even the banks most beaten down by the industry’s crisis, like First Republic, were higher. The S&P 500 rose 1% early Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite were also higher. Markets around the world have pinballed this month on worries the banking system may be cracking under the pressure of the fastest set of hikes to interest rates in decades. If the S&P 500 squeezes out a gain, it would mark its first back-to-back rise in two weeks.
