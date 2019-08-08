https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Ziopharm-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14289759.php
Ziopharm: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
BOSTON (AP) _ Ziopharm Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its second quarter.
The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.
Ziopharm shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZIOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZIOP
