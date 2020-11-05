Zillow: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $39.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 37 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $656.7 million in the period.

Zillow shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $103.85, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on Z at https://www.zacks.com/ap/Z