Yirendai: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $32.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.53. A year ago, they were trading at $9.61.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YRD