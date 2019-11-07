Yelp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $262.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.6 million.

Yelp shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.26, a fall of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YELP