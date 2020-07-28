Yandex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) _ Yandex NV (YNDX) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $47.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The Russian search engine posted revenue of $591.9 million in the period.

Yandex shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 51% in the last 12 months.

