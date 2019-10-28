XPO: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $130 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.

XPO shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $80.40, a decrease of 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPO