Workiva: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $82.8 million to $83.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $341.5 million to $343.5 million.

Workiva shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.31, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.

