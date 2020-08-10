Workhorse: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) _ Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Monday reported a loss of $131.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Loveland, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $91,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $92,000.

Workhorse shares have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

