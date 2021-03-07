Workers worry about safety, stress as states ease mask rules LEAH WILLINGHAM, MICHAEL LIEDTKE and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , Associated Press March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 10:54 a.m.
JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) — Leo Carney worries that bigger crowds and mask-less diners could endanger workers at the Biloxi, Mississippi, seafood restaurant where he manages the kitchen. Maribel Cornejo, who earns $9.85 an hour as a McDonald's cook in Houston, can't afford to get sick and frets co-workers will become more lax about wearing masks, even though the fast food company requires them.
As more jurisdictions join Texas, Mississippi and other states in lifting mask mandates and easing restrictions on businesses, many essential workers — including bartenders, restaurant servers and retail workers — are relieved by changes that might help the economy but also concerned they could make them less safe amid a pandemic that health experts warn is far from over.
LEAH WILLINGHAM, MICHAEL LIEDTKE and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO