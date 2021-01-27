Without Adelson, Las Vegas Sands posts $299 million loss

John Locher/AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. posted a fourth-quarter loss of $299 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier, as the casino and resort operator saw its business dry up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share, short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.