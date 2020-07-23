West Pharmaceutical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) _ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $91.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and amortization costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $527.2 million in the period.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion.

West Pharmaceutical shares have increased 70% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

