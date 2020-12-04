https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Weekly-Summary-Corporate-dividends-name-changes-15776866.php
Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Agree Realty .62 from .60
Toro Co .2625 from .25
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Eaton Vance 4.25
Fidus Investment .04
GAMCO Investors Cl A .90
National Beverage 3.00
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
PROG Holdings Inc
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
17 Education & Technology Group ADS
Docebo Inc
Kinnate Biopharma Inc
Silverback Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics
