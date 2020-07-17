Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 13-Jul. 17.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Century Bancorp Cl A .14 from .12
Costco Wholesale Corp .70 from .65
Donegal Group A .15 from .145
DOnegal Group B .15 from .145
PPG Industries .54 from .51
Procter & Gamble Co .7907 from .7459
Stanley Black & Decker .70 from .69
Reduced Dividends
Diversified Healthcare .01 from .15
Tremont Mortgage Trustshares .01 from .22
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
SCYNEXIS Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
First Horizon National preferred B and C
Longview Acquisition Corp
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MERKETS
ACell Inc
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc
Berkeley Lights Inc
Inventiva Inc (IPO)
Malacca Straits Acquisition Co Ltd units
Nkarta Inc (IPO)
Pandion Therapeutics Inc
Poseida Therapeutics Inc (IPO)
Quhuo Ltd (IPO)
Relay Therapeutics Inc
Renalytix AI plc ADS
Trean Insurance Group
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
RTW Retailwinds Inc
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
MSB Financial Corp
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
PolyOne Corp to Avient Corp