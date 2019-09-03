Weather-tested residents brace for Dorian on Southeast coast

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Weather-tested residents along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas are using their past experience with intense storms to guide them as they safeguard their homes and decide whether to heed evacuation orders.

Johns Island resident Ed Bandarovich (ban-DARE-o-vitch) said Tuesday that he decided it was better to be safe than sorry and has boarded up his home.

Dorian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday after slamming into the Bahamas as a terrifying Category 5 storm with 185 mph (298 kph) winds.

The threat of a direct hit on Florida had all but evaporated, but Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and South Carolina — and perhaps strike North Carolina — on Thursday or Friday.