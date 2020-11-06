https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Virgin-Galactic-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15705867.php
Virgin Galactic: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) _ Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $77 million in its third quarter.
The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.
Virgin Galactic shares have increased 66% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.15, a climb of 98% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPCE
