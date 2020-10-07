Village Super Market: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) _ Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $501.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.9 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.

Village Super Market shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 5% in the last 12 months.

