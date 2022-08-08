Viatris, First Solar rise; Tyson Foods, Nvidia fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Viatris Inc., up 36 cents to $10.09. The generic drugmaker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Tyson Foods Inc., down $7.35 to $80.10. The meat packer's fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., up $2.76 to $66.60. Pfizer is buying the sickle cell drug maker for about $5.4 billion. First Solar Inc., up $4.84 to $106.74. Solar energy companies gained ground as federal legislation that would benefit the clean energy industry moves closer to approval. Nvidia Corp., down $11.96 to $177.93. The chipmaker warned investors that its second-quarter revenue will fall short of forecasts. Karuna Therapeutics Inc., up $100.83 to $241.19. The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential schizophrenia therapy. Treehouse Foods Inc., up $1.66 to $44.34. The packaged food maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. BioNTech SE, down $13.81 to $169.30. Pfizer's partner in developing a COVID-19 vaccine reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.