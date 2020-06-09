Verint: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $287.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $291.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.4 million.

Verint shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.85, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNT