Verastem: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Monday reported a loss of $23 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.48. A year ago, they were trading at $1.29.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.